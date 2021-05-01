PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,354 shares of company stock worth $12,064,720. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

