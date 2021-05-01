PFG Advisors Has $5.04 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50.

