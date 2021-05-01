PFG Advisors Has $7.67 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 310,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.