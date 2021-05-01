PFG Advisors Sells 12,097 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

