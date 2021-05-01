PFG Advisors Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 163,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period.

BATS PTLC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

