Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

