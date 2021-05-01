Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PGSVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Pgs Asa stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071. The stock has a market cap of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.88. Pgs Asa has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

