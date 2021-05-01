Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.70. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 214.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.