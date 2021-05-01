Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Down 4.9%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 4,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 567,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

