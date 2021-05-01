Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

