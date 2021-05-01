Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

