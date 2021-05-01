Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 95 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $433.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.27 and a 1-year high of $452.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.17 and a 200-day moving average of $394.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

