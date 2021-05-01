Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.66. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $11.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $20.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.83. 1,599,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,780. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average of $125.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

