Piper Sandler Comments on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WesBanco by 1,481.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 206,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1,436.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 99,979 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

