Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFNW. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FFNW opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

