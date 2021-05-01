Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

