Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.31

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.31 and traded as high as $77.52. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 96,610 shares trading hands.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

