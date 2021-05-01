Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Short Interest Update

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Plaintree Systems stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.45. Plaintree Systems has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Get Plaintree Systems alerts:

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a negative net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 110.08%.

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Plaintree Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaintree Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.