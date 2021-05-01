Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $102.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,548 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Plexus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Plexus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Plexus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

