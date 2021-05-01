PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 1,714,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

