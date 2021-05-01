PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Update

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PointsBet stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. PointsBet has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

