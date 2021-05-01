Polyient Games Governance Token Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $273.71 or 0.00476364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $2,203.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

