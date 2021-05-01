Polymath (POLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.12 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $254.68 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.00469735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

