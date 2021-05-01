Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Increased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $422.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.92 and a 200-day moving average of $354.86. Pool Co. has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

