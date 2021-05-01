Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

