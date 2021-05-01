Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,281,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 593,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $781,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $581.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,750. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

