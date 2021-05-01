Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Power Integrations updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. 599,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,428. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

