PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PWFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $271.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

