PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.67 million.

PQG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PQG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

