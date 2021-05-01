PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.67 million.
PQ Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 1,614,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,349. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.
PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PQ Group
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
