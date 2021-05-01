PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.67 million.

PQ Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 1,614,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,349. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.