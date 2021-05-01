PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) PT Raised to $169.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.82. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

