Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 5.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 9,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 167,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

