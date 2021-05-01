Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 267,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 54,269 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTIL. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $530.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,026,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,989,720.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $84,454.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,974,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,191 shares of company stock worth $587,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.