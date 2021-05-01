PRIA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,724.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $677,476.07 and $9,724.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.77 or 0.00016986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.00871573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.76 or 0.08581040 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

