Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in ChromaDex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

