Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,063 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $9.36 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

