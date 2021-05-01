Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,030 Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.16 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $128.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

