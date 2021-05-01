Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,227,000 after buying an additional 236,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.57. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

