Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 12,847 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.