Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 31,532 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 303.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

