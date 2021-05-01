Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 104,468 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3,195.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

