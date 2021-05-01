Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,305 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

