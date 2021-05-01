Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.56

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.56 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.55), with a volume of 836,376 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.45. The company has a market cap of £70.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

