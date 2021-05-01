Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $56.97 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 580.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $56.97 or 0.00098539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $348.67 million and approximately $184.65 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.45 or 0.00834438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00095502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044847 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

