ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 284,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

