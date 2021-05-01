ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) by 93.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000.

UYM opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

