ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 116.7% in April

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PKTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 5,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. ProtoKinetix has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

