Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

PFS traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

