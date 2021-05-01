Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PFS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 530,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,873. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

