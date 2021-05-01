PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $162.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $106.79 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.